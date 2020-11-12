BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.23, the dividend yield is 5.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $25.23, representing a -6.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.92 and a 36.01% increase over the 52 week low of $18.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.