BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.81, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $24.81, representing a -9.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.49 and a 10.56% increase over the 52 week low of $22.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

