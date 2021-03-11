BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.6, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $24.6, representing a -10.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.49 and a 32.61% increase over the 52 week low of $18.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.