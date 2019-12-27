BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

BalckRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.55, the dividend yield is 5.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBN was $24.55, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.65 and a 18.77% increase over the 52 week low of $20.67.

