Balchem price target raised to $190 from $185 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Balchem (BCPC) to $190 from $185 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm continues to consider Balchem a bright spot within the human and animal nutrition and health arena.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BCPC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.