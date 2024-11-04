News & Insights

Balchem price target raised to $190 from $185 at H.C. Wainwright

November 04, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Balchem (BCPC) to $190 from $185 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm continues to consider Balchem a bright spot within the human and animal nutrition and health arena.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

