Balchem price target raised to $190 from $185 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Balchem (BCPC) to $190 from $185 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm continues to consider Balchem a bright spot within the human and animal nutrition and health arena.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BCPC:
- Balchem reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.13 vs $1.04 last year
- Balchem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Balchem Board Restructures for Balanced Governance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.