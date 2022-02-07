Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Balchem Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Balchem had US$111.9m of debt in September 2021, down from US$198.9m, one year before. However, it also had US$90.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$21.8m.

NasdaqGS:BCPC Debt to Equity History February 7th 2022

How Strong Is Balchem's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Balchem had liabilities of US$104.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$185.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$90.0m as well as receivables valued at US$110.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$89.5m.

Having regard to Balchem's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$4.52b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. But either way, Balchem has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Balchem's net debt is only 0.13 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 45.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Balchem grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Balchem can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Balchem actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Balchem's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Overall, we don't think Balchem is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. Another factor that would give us confidence in Balchem would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

