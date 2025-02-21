BALCHEM Earnings Results: $BCPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BALCHEM ($BCPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, missing estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $240,000,000, missing estimates of $244,755,120 by $-4,755,120.
BALCHEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of BALCHEM stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 822,904 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,129,237
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 196,865 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,088,010
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 152,764 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,899,768
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 144,956 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,627,103
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 88,050 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,351,709
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 85,692 shares (+120.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,967,367
- FMR LLC added 79,499 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,957,939
