Balchem Corporation's (NASDAQ:BCPC) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Balchem Corporation's (NASDAQ:BCPC) value has fallen 5.7% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$132 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Balchem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, William Backus, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$132 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$159. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 42% of William Backus's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was William Backus.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BCPC Insider Trading Volume January 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Balchem insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Balchem Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Balchem in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

