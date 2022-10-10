Balchem Corporation's (NASDAQ:BCPC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 8.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Balchem's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Balchem is:

12% = US$109m ÷ US$901m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Balchem's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Balchem seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 16% does temper our expectations. On further research, we found that Balchem's net income growth of 4.8% over the past five years is quite low. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Balchem's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.3% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Balchem fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Balchem Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Balchem has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (meaning, the company keeps the remaining 80% of profits) which means that the company is retaining more of its earnings. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Balchem has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Balchem has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

