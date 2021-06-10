Balchem Corporation's (NASDAQ:BCPC) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

The share price of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 17 June 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Ted Harris Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Balchem Corporation has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.6m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 22% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$6.0m. From this we gather that Ted Harris is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Ted Harris holds US$8.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$915k 22% Other US$3.6m US$2.9m 78% Total Compensation US$4.6m US$3.8m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. Balchem is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Balchem Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:BCPC CEO Compensation June 10th 2021

Balchem Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 2.3% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 8.1% over the last year.

The lack of EPS growth is certainly uninspiring. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Balchem Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 36%, over three years, would leave most Balchem Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

Shareholders may want to check for free if Balchem insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Balchem is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.