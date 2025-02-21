Balchem Corporation Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Sales and Earnings

Balchem Corporation reported record fourth quarter net sales of $240 million and net earnings of $33.6 million for 2024.

Balchem Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, reporting record net sales of $240 million for the quarter, a 4.9% increase from the previous year, and total annual net sales of $953.7 million, up 3.4%. Net earnings for the fourth quarter reached $33.6 million, reflecting a 26% year-over-year growth, while the full year net earnings rose to $128.5 million, an 18.4% increase. The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $62.8 million, marking a 13.4% increase, and free cash flow stood at $39.8 million. The company attributed its strong performance to growth across all segments, particularly in Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products. CEO Ted Harris expressed optimism about future growth opportunities as the company continues to strengthen its balance sheet and increase dividends.

Potential Positives

Record net sales of $240.0 million for Q4 2024, reflecting a 4.9% increase from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net earnings increased by 26.0% year-over-year, reaching $33.6 million for Q4 2024.

Record adjusted EBITDA of $62.8 million for Q4 2024, showing a growth of 13.4% compared to the prior year.

Free cash flow of $39.8 million in Q4 2024 supports financial flexibility and ongoing growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Operating expenses increased by $2.2 million compared to the prior year quarter, attributed to higher transaction costs, compensation-related expenses, and outside services, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased from $67.4 million in the prior quarter to $52.3 million in this quarter, suggesting potential liquidity concerns or challenges in cash generation despite a strong financial performance overall.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment showed minimal growth of only 0.3%, indicating potential stagnation in this segment compared to the robust growth seen in other areas, which may raise concerns among investors about the diversification of revenue streams.

FAQ

What were Balchem's fourth quarter net sales for 2024?

Balchem reported record fourth quarter net sales of $240.0 million, a 4.9% increase from the prior year quarter.

How much did Balchem's GAAP net earnings increase in Q4 2024?

GAAP net earnings for Q4 2024 increased by 26.0%, reaching $33.6 million compared to the previous year.

What is Balchem's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for Balchem in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $62.8 million, reflecting a 13.4% year-over-year growth.

How did Balchem perform in its Human Nutrition & Health segment during Q4?

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated $147.3 million in sales, a 6.8% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

What were the total annual sales for Balchem in 2024?

Balchem achieved record full year net sales of $953.7 million in 2024, marking a 3.4% increase from 2023.

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today financial results for its 2024 fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net sales of $240.0 million, net earnings of $33.6 million, adjusted EBITDA



(a)



of $62.8 million, and free cash flow



(a)



of $39.8 million.





Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem said, “The fourth quarter capped off another very strong year for Balchem. We delivered record fourth quarter net sales and adjusted EBITDA, with top and bottom line year over year growth in each of our three segments.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:









Record net sales of $240.0 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 4.9%, compared to the prior year quarter.



Record net sales of $240.0 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 4.9%, compared to the prior year quarter.



GAAP net earnings were $33.6 million, an increase of 26.0% from the prior year quarter.



GAAP net earnings were $33.6 million, an increase of 26.0% from the prior year quarter.



Record adjusted EBITDA was $62.8 million, an increase of 13.4% from the prior year quarter.



Record adjusted EBITDA was $62.8 million, an increase of 13.4% from the prior year quarter.



GAAP earnings per share of $1.03 compared to $0.82 in the prior year quarter and adjusted earnings per share



(a)



of $1.13 compared to $0.95 in the prior year quarter.



GAAP earnings per share of $1.03 compared to $0.82 in the prior year quarter and adjusted earnings per share of $1.13 compared to $0.95 in the prior year quarter.



Cash flows from operations were $52.3 million, with free cash flow



(a)



of $39.8 million.







Mr. Harris added, “For the full year 2024, we delivered record net sales and adjusted EBITDA while generating very strong free cash flow, allowing us to increase our dividend once again by double digits and significantly strengthen our balance sheet by paying down $119.6 million of debt.”







Full Year





2024





Financial Highlights:









Record full year net sales of $953.7 million, an increase of $31.2 million or 3.4%, compared to the prior year with record sales achieved in the Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products segments.



Record full year net sales of $953.7 million, an increase of $31.2 million or 3.4%, compared to the prior year with record sales achieved in the Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products segments.



GAAP net earnings were $128.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $3.93 compared to $3.35 in the prior year.



GAAP net earnings were $128.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $3.93 compared to $3.35 in the prior year.



Record adjusted EBITDA was $250.3 million, an increase of 8.4%, from the prior year.



Record adjusted EBITDA was $250.3 million, an increase of 8.4%, from the prior year.



Adjusted net earnings were $143.0 million, an increase of 10.2% from the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $4.37 compared to $4.00 in the prior year.



Adjusted net earnings were $143.0 million, an increase of 10.2% from the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $4.37 compared to $4.00 in the prior year.



Cash flows from operations were $182.0 million for 2024, with free cash flow of $147.2 million.







Mr. Harris continued, “As we transition to focusing on 2025 and beyond, I remain excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for Balchem and I believe we are well positioned to deliver ongoing growth for our shareholders.”



















Results for Period Ended





December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Net sales





$





240,004













$





228,699













$





953,684













$





922,439













Gross margin









86,337

















74,993

















336,206

















302,056













Operating expenses









38,893

















36,658

















153,297

















142,863













Earnings from operations









47,444

















38,335

















182,909

















159,193













Interest and other expenses









2,960

















5,068

















16,456

















21,932













Earnings before income tax expense









44,484

















33,267

















166,453

















137,261













Income tax expense









10,901

















6,619

















37,978

















28,718













Net earnings





$





33,583













$





26,648













$





128,475













$





108,543

















































Diluted net earnings per common share





$





1.03













$





0.82













$





3.93













$





3.35

















































Adjusted EBITDA



(a)







$





62,833













$





55,430













$





250,348













$





230,910













Adjusted net earnings



(a)







$





36,876













$





30,901













$





142,965













$





129,718













Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share



(a)







$





1.13













$





0.95













$





4.37













$





4.00

















































Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share









32,548

















32,477

















32,718

















32,448



















































































(a)



See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

























Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024:









The



Human Nutrition & Health



segment generated fourth quarter sales of $147.3 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 6.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales within both the food ingredients and solutions businesses and the nutrients business. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $33.8 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 33.9%, compared to $25.2 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and a favorable mix. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations



(a)



for this segment were $36.5 million, compared to $29.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 21.8%.





The



Animal Nutrition & Health



segment generated quarterly sales of $58.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 0.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales in the ruminant species markets, partially offset by lower sales in the monogastric species markets. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $5.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 7.2%, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and favorable mix, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $5.9 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 6.5%.





The



Specialty Products



segment generated fourth quarter sales of $32.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 6.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales in the performance gases business. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $10.0 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.9%, compared to $8.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the aforementioned higher sales and favorable mix, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $10.9 million, compared to $9.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 11.2%.





Consolidated quarterly gross margin of $86.3 million increased by $11.3 million, or 15.1%, compared to $75.0 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 36.0% as compared to 32.8% in the prior year period, an increase of 320 basis points, primarily due to a favorable mix. Operating expenses of $38.9 million for the quarter increased $2.2 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to an increase in transaction costs, higher compensation-related expenses, and an increase in outside services, partially offset by lower amortization. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $3.2 million, operating expenses were $35.7 million, or 14.9% of sales.





Net interest expense was $2.8 million and $5.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower outstanding borrowings. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were 24.5% and 19.9%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to an increase in certain foreign taxes.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, cash flows provided by operating activities were $52.3 million and free cash flow was $39.8 million. The $156.1 million of net working capital on December 31, 2024 included a cash balance of $49.5 million. Significant cash payments during the quarter included repayments on the revolving loan of $37.0 million, cash paid for an acquisition net of cash acquired of $24.2 million, capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $12.7 million, and income taxes paid of $11.1 million.





Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem said, “2024 was another very strong year for Balchem and I would like to thank all of our over 1,300 employees for their contributions to these results and the progress we have made on our strategic growth initiatives. I am excited about our future.”







Quarterly Conference Call







A quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review fourth quarter 2024 results. Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call. We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay three hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, March 7, 2025. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13751680.







Segment Information







Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the Company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the Company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the Company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in its other SEC filings. Reference should be made to such factors and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact: Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)















Selected Financial Data (unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)













Business Segment Net Sales:





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Human Nutrition & Health





$





147,303













$





137,974













$





600,258













$





550,751













Animal Nutrition & Health









58,326

















58,164

















214,710

















238,326













Specialty Products









32,851

















31,004

















132,749

















125,965













Other and Unallocated



(b)











1,524

















1,557

















5,967

















7,397













Total





$





240,004













$





228,699













$





953,684













$





922,439



























Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes:





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Human Nutrition & Health





$





33,755













$





25,210













$





135,957













$





102,419













Animal Nutrition & Health









5,731

















5,346

















14,013

















27,576













Specialty Products









9,963

















8,595

















39,906

















34,579













Other and Unallocated



(b)











(2,005





)













(816





)













(6,967





)













(5,381





)









Interest and other expenses









(2,960





)













(5,068





)













(16,456





)













(21,932





)









Total





$





44,484













$





33,267













$





166,453













$





137,261



















































(b)



Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs totaling $689 and $1,484 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $17 and $1,617 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively (refer to Note 4 for descriptions of these charges), and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $0 and $0 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $0 and $312 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.























Selected Balance Sheet Items

























(Dollars in thousands)









December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023































Cash and Cash Equivalents





$





49,515













$





64,447













Accounts Receivable, net









119,662

















125,284













Inventories, net









130,802

















109,521













Other Current Assets









13,791

















14,990













Total Current Assets









313,770

















314,242

































Property, Plant & Equipment, net









282,154

















276,039













Goodwill









780,030

















778,907













Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net









165,050

















191,212













Right of Use Assets









17,050

















19,864













Other Assets









17,317

















16,947













Total Non-current Assets









1,261,601

















1,282,969

































Total Assets





$





1,575,371













$





1,597,211

































Current Liabilities





$





157,685













$





148,491













Revolving Loan









190,000

















309,569













Deferred Income Taxes









43,722

















52,046













Long-Term Obligations









34,051

















33,121













Total Liabilities









425,458

















543,227

































Stockholders' Equity









1,149,913

















1,053,984

































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





1,575,371













$





1,597,211



























Balchem Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Dollars in thousands)











(unaudited)



























Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net earnings





$





128,475













$





108,543













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









47,973

















54,935













Stock compensation expense









16,675

















16,052













Other adjustments









(5,007





)













(15,779





)









Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired balances









(6,117





)













20,010















Net cash provided by operating activities











181,999

















183,761



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired









(35,661





)













(37,892





)









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(24,164





)













(1,252





)









Proceeds from sale of assets









359

















1,881













Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge









—

















2,740













Investment in affiliates









(270





)













(290





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(59,736





)













(34,813





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from revolving loan









26,000

















18,000













Principal payments on revolving debt









(145,569





)













(149,000





)









Principal payments on finance lease









(216





)













(222





)









Proceeds from stock options exercised









17,228

















5,242













Dividends paid









(25,576





)













(22,872





)









Repurchases of common stock









(5,682





)













(4,469





)











Net cash used in financing activities











(133,815





)













(153,321





)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(3,380





)













2,260



































Decrease in cash and cash equivalents











(14,932





)













(2,113





)































Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period











64,447

















66,560















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period







$





49,515













$





64,447





















































Non-GAAP Financial Information









In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income), and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.





Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Table 1







(unaudited)











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin







































GAAP gross margin





$





86,337













$





74,993













$





336,206













$





302,056













Inventory valuation adjustment



(1)











—

















—

















—

















1,419













Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease



(2)











702

















665

















2,806

















2,683













Restructuring costs



(3)











—

















186

















—

















601













Adjusted gross margin





$





87,039













$





75,844













$





339,012













$





306,759



















































Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations







































GAAP earnings from operations





$





47,444













$





38,335













$





182,909













$





159,193













Inventory valuation adjustment



(1)











—

















—

















—

















1,419













Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease



(2)











3,917

















6,964

















19,476

















28,274













Restructuring costs



(3)











—

















186

















521

















8,365













Transaction and integration costs



(4)











689

















(1,383





)













1,393

















(9,683





)









Impairment charge



(5)











—

















—

















255

















—













Nonqualified deferred compensation plan (income) expense



(6)











(14





)













523

















908

















917













Adjusted earnings from operations





$





52,036













$





44,625













$





205,462













$





188,485



















































Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings







































GAAP net earnings





$





33,583













$





26,648













$





128,475













$





108,543













Inventory valuation adjustment



(1)











—

















—

















—

















1,419













Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease



(2)











3,988

















7,035

















19,763

















28,561













Restructuring costs



(3)











—

















186

















521

















8,365













Transaction and integration costs



(4)











689

















(1,383





)













1,393

















(9,683





)









Impairment charge



(5)











—

















—

















255

















—













Income tax adjustment



(7)











(1,384





)













(1,585





)













(7,442





)













(7,487





)









Adjusted net earnings





$





36,876













$





30,901













$





142,965













$





129,718

















































Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted





$





1.13













$





0.95













$





4.37













$





4.00



























Table 2







(unaudited)











Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA













(Dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













2024













2023













2024





















2023











Net earnings - as reported





$





33,583













$





26,648













$





128,475













$





108,543













Add back:





































Provision for income taxes









10,901

















6,619

















37,978

















28,718













Interest and other expenses









2,960

















5,068

















16,456

















21,932













Depreciation and amortization









10,825

















13,984

















47,686

















54,647













EBITDA









58,269

















52,319

















230,595

















213,840













Add back:





































Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards









3,889

















3,785

















16,676

















16,052













Inventory valuation adjustment



(1)











—

















—

















—

















1,419













Restructuring costs



(3)











—

















186

















521

















8,365













Transaction and integration costs



(4)











689

















(1,383





)













1,393

















(9,683





)









Impairment charge



(5)











—

















—

















255

















—













Nonqualified deferred compensation plan (income) expense



(6)











(14





)





-









523









-









908









-









917













Adjusted EBITDA





$





62,833













$





55,430













$





250,348













$





230,910



























Table 3







(unaudited)











Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate













(Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Effective Tax





















Effective Tax













2024





















Rate













2023





















Rate











GAAP Income Tax Expense





$





10,901













24.5









%









$





6,619













19.9









%









Impact of ASU 2016-09



(8)











202

























369





















Adjusted Income Tax Expense





$





11,103













25.0









%









$





6,988













21.0









%



























Year Ended









December 31,





















Effective Tax





















Effective Tax













2024





















Rate













2023





















Rate











GAAP Income Tax Expense





$





37,978













22.8









%









$





28,718













20.9









%









Impact of ASU 2016-09



(8)











2,154

























1,232





















Adjusted Income Tax Expense





$





40,132













24.1









%









$





29,950













21.8









%























Table 4







(unaudited)











Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow













(Dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





52,317













$





67,406













$





181,999













$





183,761













Capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets, and settlement of net investment hedge









(12,549





)













(11,441





)













(34,789





)













(32,653





)









Free cash flow





$





39,768













$





55,965













$





147,210













$





151,108



























(1)





Inventory valuation adjustment:



Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment to our cost of sales excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors as an additional means to reflect cost of sales and gross margin trends of our business.



















(2)





Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease



: Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease consists of amortization of customer relationships, trademarks and trade names, developed technology, regulatory registration costs, patents and trade secrets, capitalized loan issuance costs, other intangibles acquired primarily in connection with business combinations, an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation, and one finance lease. We record expense relating to the amortization of these intangibles and finance lease in our GAAP financial statements. Amortization expenses for our intangible assets and finance lease are inconsistent in amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of an acquisition. Consequently, our non-GAAP adjustments exclude these expenses to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.



















(3)





Restructuring costs



: Expenses related to a reorganization of the business. The restructuring costs are included in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are inconsistent in amounts and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.



















(4)





Transaction and integration costs



: Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and divestitures are expensed in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are items associated with transactions that are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.



















(5)





Impairment charge



: An asset impairment charge in 2024 was related to the write off of an equity method investment. The impairment charge is included in our GAAP financial statements. Management excludes this item for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that excluding this item from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it is inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.



















(6)





Nonqualified deferred compensation plan (income) expense



: Gains and losses on rabbi trust assets related to our nonqualified deferred compensation plan are recorded in other (income) expense while the offsetting increases or decreases to the deferred compensation liability are recorded within earnings from operations. The increases and decreases in the deferred compensation liability are driven by market volatility and are not a true reflection of company performance. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these items are inconsistent in amount based on market conditions causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.



















(7)





Income tax adjustment



: For purposes of calculating adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share, we adjust the provision for (benefit from) income taxes to tax effect the taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments described above as they have a significant impact on our income tax (benefit) provision. Additionally, the income tax adjustment is adjusted for the impact of adopting ASU 2016-09, “Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting” and uses our non-GAAP effective rate applied to both our GAAP earnings before income tax expense and non-GAAP adjustments described above. See Table 3 for the calculation of our non-GAAP effective tax rate.



















(8)





Impact of ASU 2016-09



: The primary impact of ASU No. 2016-09, "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09"), was the recognition during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, of excess tax benefits as a reduction to the provision for income taxes and the classification of these excess tax benefits in operating activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows instead of financing activities. Management excludes this item for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Income Tax Expense. We believe that excluding the item in our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it is inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.







