Balchem Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025

Balchem Corporation will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025.

Balchem Corporation, a global manufacturer of specialty ingredients for health and nutrition markets, has announced its participation in the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025. The company's leadership team, including Chairman and CEO Ted Harris, CFO Martin Bengtsson, and Senior Director of Investor Relations Allison Baurichter, will be presenting. Balchem operates in three main segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products, offering a range of products that enhance health and well-being across various industries, including food, supplements, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

Potential Positives

Balchem Corporation will be represented by key executives at the prestigious Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference, highlighting the company's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

The company's diverse focus on Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products positions it strategically across multiple growing markets.

Balchem's emphasis on developing state-of-the-art solutions and high-quality products underscores its dedication to innovation and quality in the health and nutrition sectors.

The announcement indicates a proactive approach to investor relations, which may enhance transparency and foster trust among investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Balchem Corporation presenting at the Wells Fargo Conference?

Balchem Corporation will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025.

Who will represent Balchem Corporation at the conference?

Ted Harris, Martin Bengtsson, and Allison Baurichter will represent Balchem Corporation at the conference.

What sectors does Balchem Corporation serve?

Balchem Corporation serves human nutrition, animal nutrition, and specialty products sectors.

What is the focus of Balchem's Human Nutrition & Health segment?

The Human Nutrition & Health segment focuses on customized food and beverage ingredient systems and key nutrients.

How can I contact Balchem Corporation for more information?

You can contact Balchem Corporation at 845-326-5600 for more information.

$BCPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BCPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$BCPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $BCPC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BCPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCPC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Full Release



MONTVALE, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC), a global specialty ingredient manufacturer for health and nutrition markets, announced they will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer, and Allison Baurichter, Senior Director Investor Relations will present at the conference.







About Balchem Corporation







Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.



























Contact:











Jacqueline Yarmolowicz





Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)























