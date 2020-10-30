Balchem Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.3% to hit US$175m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.66, some 5.6% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:BCPC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Balchem's five analysts is for revenues of US$735.0m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 10% to US$2.84. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$731.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.82 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 8.1% to US$111despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Balchem's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Balchem at US$126 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$91.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Balchem's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Balchem is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Balchem going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Balchem is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

