Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BCPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCPC was $164.9, representing a -5.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.29 and a 55.14% increase over the 52 week low of $106.29.

BCPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). BCPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bcpc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCPC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLE with an increase of 3.42% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of BCPC at 10.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.