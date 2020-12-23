Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCPC was $113.24, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.93 and a 44.62% increase over the 52 week low of $78.30.

BCPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). BCPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BCPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.72%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCPC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 52.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCPC at 7.42%.

