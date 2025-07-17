Balchem Corporation Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2025 Results

Balchem Corporation will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss second quarter results.

$BCPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BCPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$BCPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $BCPC stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BCPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCPC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Full Release



MONTVALE, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review second quarter 2025 results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, and Martin Bengtsson, CFO, will host the call.





Second quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website,



www.balchem.com



, prior to the conference call.





To improve the quality of both the live and recorded audio for our conference calls, we have changed systems so please take note of the new procedures.





Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to join the live call by dialing



800-715-9871



(toll free USA/Canada),



+1-646-307-1963



(USA/International) or



647-932-3411



(Canada/Toronto), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. Investors and the public are invited to listen to the live webcast at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/126702503



. The conference call will be available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/126702503



for one year.







About Balchem Corporation







Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.











Contact:







Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Executive Assistant













Telephone: 845-326-5600





E-mail:



jyarmolowicz@balchem.com

























