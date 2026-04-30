Balchem Corp. Reports Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Balchem Corp. (BCPC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $40.29 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $37.05 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Balchem Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.99 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $270.71 million from $250.52 million last year.

Balchem Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.29 Mln. vs. $37.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $270.71 Mln vs. $250.52 Mln last year.

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