Balchem Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Balchem Corp. (BCPC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40.29 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $33.84 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Balchem Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43.98 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $267.56 million from $239.94 million last year.

Balchem Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.29 Mln. vs. $33.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $267.56 Mln vs. $239.94 Mln last year.

