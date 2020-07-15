Balchem Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BCPC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.68, changing hands as high as $99.58 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $78.30 per share, with $113.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.07.

