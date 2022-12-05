Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $112.575 per share, with $172.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.27.
