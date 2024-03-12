Balancing Risk and Reward: What Investors Should Know about Angel Investing and Emerging Startups

David Prichard

By David Prichard, CEO of Denver Angels

For retail investors who are interested in the world of angel investing and early-stage startups, what are some things they should be aware of? From understanding the balance between risk and reward, the importance of diversity and finding a great community of like-minded investors, below are some tips that retail investors and C-suite executives should keep top of mind when considering angel investing:

Embracing Patience for Long-term Gains

Patience is more than a virtue in the world of angel investing; it's a fundamental strategy. According to Statista, the average length of time between receiving an initial VC investment and the IPO of the respective company in the United States was 5.6 years. Since most Angel investors are investing before VC or at the earliest stages of VC, they need to be prepared for 5-10 year horizons before seeing an exit. Traditional investors looking to explore the world of angel investing need to adopt a long-term outlook and recognize that the most resilient, long-term businesses are those that might not be an overnight success. This perspective encourages a shift from short-term speculation to a more measured, strategic investment approach.

Doing Your Homework - Strategic Diversification and Identifying Possible Future Risks

One of the tenets of angel investments is strategic portfolio diversification. This approach not only spreads risk but also opens avenues to potentially lucrative returns from early-stage investments. One example is investing in early-stage businesses that are in various industries and not being all-in on one area, regardless of the buzz that may surround it at a given time. Another way to achieve diversity is by investing in a mix of both early-stage and later-stage startups.

Alongside patience and ability to diversify a portfolio, successful angels have gotten good at being able to mitigate risks that are not immediately apparent to a less experienced investor. Before writing a check, take the time to do your homework on a startup, the industry and the founder(s). What is the length of time they can operate before needing additional capital? What are the founder team dynamics like? Is the business operating in a space that is at a higher risk for regulatory, compliance or legal issues? Retail investors should do their homework before writing a check and consider external factors that could affect the growth and progress of an early stage startup.

The Importance of Finding Your Community

Finding your tribe in the world of angel investing is a must. Think of it as your own personal think tank – a group of seasoned investors who've been through the highs and lows and can share their wisdom. This is especially crucial for newcomers who are looking to carve out their space in this field. A community of experienced angel investors can offer guidance, insights and shared resources. It's about making angel investing not just more accessible, but also helping your success by empowering those around you. By connecting with those who understand the journey, you're not just investing in startups; you're investing in your own growth and success.

The strength of a startup often lies in the quality of its leadership and team. Angel investors spend considerable time evaluating the experience, vision, and resilience of entrepreneurial teams. Retail investors, too, can benefit from understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the companies they invest in, whatever stage the business may be in. Doing your homework and using the shared knowledge of a trusted community is a key component of success.

There is currently an existing disparity in knowledge and ‘barriers to entry’ in the realm of angel investing. The journey into this sector can seem like navigating a labyrinth for those on the outside, marked by a notable lack of clear, accessible information and best practices. This gap not only hinders potential investors' ability to participate but also stifles the opportunities fresh perspectives can bring to the ecosystem. By growing great investment communities, we can empower those around us with enhanced education and greater transparency within the angel space. By demystifying the processes and criteria that define successful angel investing, and openly sharing the risks and rewards, the sector can open its doors to a much more diverse space. This can help to make the space more accessible for all, and empower new generations of investors. Opening the startup landscape to a broader, more varied pool of informed, confident contributors.

Looking Ahead - Lessons for Empowering Entrepreneurs

For retail investors looking to venture into the realm of angel investing, the journey is much about embracing a new mindset as it is about writing a check. Some key takeaways to keep in mind - patience, diversity, and community aren't just buzzwords—they're essential pillars for success in the high-risk, high-reward world of angel investing. Remember, it's not just about picking winners but also about understanding the broader landscape and knowing some of the very real challenges that early-stage founders face. Building a business and empowering those that do so successfully, is not an easy task, as an angel investor your role is to help a founder be as successful as possible. View your contribution as more than just an injection of capital, but also as a resource for entrepreneurs.

Perhaps most important is the value of finding your tribe—a community of experienced investors who can guide, mentor, and support your journey. Finding the collective wisdom of those who've walked this path can help you to make the best investment decisions, learn from those around you and help you grow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.