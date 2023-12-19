Balancing Act: Navigating the Automation-Humanity Spectrum in Modern Recruitment

There’s a lively debate brewing in the heart of the $750-billion large human resources and recruitment services industry, about just how much automation might be too much. The industry has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, creating the first applicant tracking systems in the 1970s, and getting them more advanced as new technology became available.

But there have also been voices pointing out that the increased involvement of technology comes at a loss of a certain human touch. These voices have become especially vocal as modern ATSs started using more and more advanced algorithms, turning job searching into glorified keyword stuffing.

Now, with machine learning and artificial intelligence taking over an increasing number of industries, the debate has become about automation, its gains, and what losses it caused to modern recruitment. But while the debate is going on, a new breed of recruitment tools is offering solutions that seem to trace a balanced path between the two.

MakeDeal is one such tool. Developed by the Ukrainian entrepreneur who also built the bespoke software development company FreySoft and the fully managed employee-sourcing company FreyStaff, Oleg Panchenko, it uses the latest artificial intelligence technologies to do the exact thing recruitment tools were meant to do — help recruiters streamline their workflow and be more productive. The way it does it, however, doesn’t have to take away from the quality of applicant experience or the results of the recruitment process, which is filling positions with the best quality applicants. Automation significantly increases information noise. Enthusiasts need experience to use these tools, further cluttering the information space. As a result, normal and familiar channels like LinkedIn and emails cease to function effectively. This, in turn, causes a bottleneck, reducing the volume of candidates. Google and LinkedIn impose many restrictions aiming to improve communication quality and counteract pervasive message automation that is detected as spam.

A Nuanced Approach to Talent

Several concerns arise whenever automation and recruitment processes are mentioned, and one of the core ones is that automation trades efficiency for personalization. For example, using an automated recruitment system — any modern ATS — would allow recruiters to process countless applications very fast while missing what a human would be able to pick up between the lines.

While it might be true that it takes a real person to understand a human experience, even in the form it takes on a CV or in a resume, there’s something that smart automation tools can contribute. One of the most interesting features of MakeDeal is the tool’s ability to look for information that’s not there — but should be by reasonable expectations.

In that way, MakeDeal might go even beyond what a recruiter would do, and wonder whether the holes in skillsets are really there, or if they are just a product of error when creating a CV. There’s nothing more humane than giving people another chance, and this is exactly what MakeDeal can do. And it just might help find a candidate that would otherwise slip through the cracks.

Finding the Right Words

One of the most widely used applications of artificial intelligence is in automating communication. That’s what made ChatGPT and similar tools a household name. It’s also a fairly democratic type of technology, widely available and free, which means that people on both sides of the recruitment process can use it.

And they routinely do. Candidates will use AI tools to create cover letters or even measured responses to queries from recruiters, who themselves might use those same tools to get in touch with an applicant. And while outsourcing communication seems like a uniquely strange thing to do, from the standpoint of automation for efficiency and effect, it makes perfect sense.

And if done right, it doesn’t necessarily have to take away from the way either party experiences the communication. With an AI-powered message composer like the one MakeDeal employs recruiters can reply to more people, which is one of the biggest gripes candidates have with the recruitment process. And that reply can be personalized, created for an actual person who is supposed to read it. This allows professional recruiters to collaborate with Virtual Assistants and have an understanding of what they are doing. The tool gives them the opportunity to learn how to increase the funnel of candidates, upload reports, and many other functions for work organizing which allows for more time to focus on other endeavors.

The Balanced Way

The main promise of automation is that it will rid us of repetitive, simple tasks and leave more time for the tasks that matter more or require more time and attention. Tools such as MakeDeal bring that to recruitment. Thanks to features that allow recruiters to do their jobs faster and with less effort, they have more resources to spare on the key parts of the job.

It’s true, however, that an overreliance on automation tools can lead to a sterile recruitment process that lacks any personal touches. It’s also true that a process completely devoid of human touch can leave out people who are unorthodox candidates but still worthy of attention. This is why the founder of MakeDeal emphasizes prioritizing a candidate's skills over their roles. Skills-based scoring, a task exclusive to humans, is something AI cannot effectively perform or validate

That’s why the key to successful recruitment in the digital age is about using tools with measure and purpose. The debate about automation in recruitment has never been about whether automation is bad or good, it’s always been about where’s the boundary beyond which the process becomes inhuman. And it’s tools like MakeDeal, which aim to find the balance, that are paving the way forward.

