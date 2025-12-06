Balaji Amines (BSE:530999) Price Target Decreased by 12.84% to 1,634.42

The average one-year price target for Balaji Amines (BSE:530999) has been revised to ₹ 1,634.42 / share. This is a decrease of 12.84% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,875.11 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,195.27 to a high of ₹ 2,444.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,262.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Balaji Amines. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 530999 is 0.01%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 201K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing a decrease of 31.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 530999 by 4.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 129K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 530999 by 7.33% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 39K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

