US Markets

Bakkt to test consumer app with Starbucks in first half of 2020 -blog

Contributor
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt Trust Co LLC said on its blog on Monday it is focused on the development of consumer applications for digital assets and is testing this app with its first launch partner, Starbucks Corp, in the first half of next year.

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt Trust Co LLC said on its blog on Monday it is focused on the development of consumer applications for digital assets and is testing this app with its first launch partner, Starbucks Corp SBUX.O, in the first half of next year.

"Bakkt's approach to secure technology, privacy and innovation means that we are an advocate for consumers who have yet to enter the digital asset space, and for merchants who want to accept new, efficient forms of payments without increasing risks," said Mike Blandina, chief product officer at Bakkt.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular