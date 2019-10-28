Bakkt to test consumer app with Starbucks in first half of 2020 -blog

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt Trust Co LLC said on its blog on Monday it is focused on the development of consumer applications for digital assets and is testing this app with its first launch partner, Starbucks Corp SBUX.O, in the first half of next year.

"Bakkt's approach to secure technology, privacy and innovation means that we are an advocate for consumers who have yet to enter the digital asset space, and for merchants who want to accept new, efficient forms of payments without increasing risks," said Mike Blandina, chief product officer at Bakkt.

