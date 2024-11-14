Bakkt sees FY24 revenue from loyalty $49M-$50M

The company states: “Full year 2024 revenue from loyalty expected to be approximately $49 million – $50 million, lower than prior guidance primarily due to lower transaction revenue. Full year 2024 gross crypto revenue, less crypto costs and execution, clearing and brokerage costs, expected to be at the lower end of $10 million – $15 million range primarily due to timing of activations. Full year 2024 cash used in operating activities expected to be ($84 million) – ($89 million) and free cash flow usage (non-GAAP) expected to be ($91 million) – ($96 million) due to reduction in revenue and higher expenses.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKKT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.