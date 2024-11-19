Bakkt rises 15.8%

Bakkt (BKKT) is up 15.8%, or $4.70 to $34.41.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BKKT:
- Bakkt issues statement on transaction rumors
- Trump Media’s (NASDAQ:DJT) Potential Bakkt Acquisition Sends BKKT Soaring
- Trump Media (DJT) in Talks to Acquire Crypto Trading Platform Bakkt
- Bakkt continues rising, up 162% after FT report on Trump Media takeover talks
- Trump Media in advanced talks to buy Bakkt, FT says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.