Bakkt, Inc. - Equity Warrant (BKKT.WS) Price Target Increased by 13.62% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for Bakkt, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BKKT.WS) has been revised to $0.43 / share. This is an increase of 13.62% from the prior estimate of $0.38 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.42 to a high of $0.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.05% from the latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT.WS is 0.05%, an increase of 13.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.90% to 532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Advisory Services holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thames Capital Management holds 116K shares.

Coastal Investment Advisors holds 78K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT.WS by 59.04% over the last quarter.

LongView Asset Management holds 68K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

