Bakkt Holdings Reports Preliminary Results; FY Revenues In Line With Prior Guidance

(RTTNews) - Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) said its total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 are estimated to be in a range of $213 million to $215 million. Gross crypto revenues are estimated to be in a range of $197 million to $199 million.

For full year 2023, total revenues are estimated to be in a range of $778 million to $780 million, which is expected to be in line with prior guidance of between $750 million and $1.268 billion. Gross crypto revenues are estimated to be in a range of $725 million to $727 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.