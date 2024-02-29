News & Insights

Bakkt Holdings Reports Preliminary Results; FY Revenues In Line With Prior Guidance

February 29, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) said its total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 are estimated to be in a range of $213 million to $215 million. Gross crypto revenues are estimated to be in a range of $197 million to $199 million.

For full year 2023, total revenues are estimated to be in a range of $778 million to $780 million, which is expected to be in line with prior guidance of between $750 million and $1.268 billion. Gross crypto revenues are estimated to be in a range of $725 million to $727 million.

