Bakkt Holdings Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to Bakkt of $16.4 million compared to a loss of $16.8 million, last year. Loss per share was $2.67 compared to a loss of $4.69. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 26.9% year-over-year to $17.9 million.

Second quarter total revenues increased to $509.9 million from $347.6 million, previous year. Crypto enabled accounts grew to 6.4 million, up 6.7% from a year ago.

The company now projects full year 2024 revenues to be $2.57 billion - $2.83 billion.

