Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Over the last month the Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 37%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Bakkt Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Bakkt Holdings' revenue is actually up 50% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BKKT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We know that Bakkt Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Bakkt Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 66% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 22% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bakkt Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Bakkt Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Bakkt Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

