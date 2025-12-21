Bakkt Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (BKKT.WS) Price Target Increased by 35.60% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BKKT.WS) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is an increase of 35.60% from the prior estimate of $0.50 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $0.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 281.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT.WS is 0.05%, an increase of 4,639.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.55% to 522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Advisory Services holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thames Capital Management holds 116K shares.

Coastal Investment Advisors holds 68K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT.WS by 101.51% over the last quarter.

LongView Asset Management holds 68K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.