Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 1.39

The average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BKKT) has been revised to 1.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 1.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 2.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.06% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.16%, a decrease of 20.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 29,297K shares. The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 2,331K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 12.78% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 2,331K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 31.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,922K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 23.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,709K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.