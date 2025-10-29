Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) Price Target Increased by 192.86% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is an increase of 192.86% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.39% from the latest reported closing price of $26.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 81.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.04%, an increase of 56.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.28% to 2,556K shares. The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 335K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 67.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 247K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 24.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 90.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 121K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

FDIG - Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 9.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

