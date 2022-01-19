Markets
BKKT

Bakkt Holdings Adds 4% On Partnering With Nexo For Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after the digital asset platform announced partnership with digital assets institution Nexo, to securely store Bitcoin and Ethereum in the Bakkt Warehouse.

The Bakkt Warehouse comprises both online ("warm") and offline, air-gapped ("cold") digital asset storage.

"As we build upon our partnerships with businesses and expand our network of operations and revenue, secure custody continues to be a pillar of Bakkt's strategy, leveraging state-of-the-art physical and cyber security, institutional grade technology and governance, and backed by insurance," said Dan O'Prey, Chief Product Officer, Crypto at Bakkt.

BKKT is at $5.47 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.98- $50.80 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKKT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular