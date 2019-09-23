Bakkt Exchange’s Bitcoin Futures See Slow Start on First Day of Trading

Trading of Bakkt’s physically-backed bitcoin futures saw something of a slow start at launch today.

Minutes after the launch at 12:00 UTC, the first Bakkt/ICE futures contract changed hands at $10,115. The number of contracts in the first hour stood at just 5 total. At press time (10 or so hours later), 28 contracts had been traded, with just one at a sub-$10,000 price.

Some online commentators believe the slow start is a natural progression for regulated futures products.

Related: MicroBT Expects $400 Million in Q3 as Bitcoin Miner Sales Surge

Su Zhu, CEO and CIO of Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, said that most regulated futures contracts see low adoption on the first day, simply because not all futures brokers are ready to clear them.

Popular analyst Joseph Young also echoed the sentiment via a tweet arguing that volumes will rise as a brokers “get ready.”

Related: What Billions in Fed Repo Injections Reveal About the Promise of Bitcoin

It will be interesting to see if trading volumes pick up during the week ahead, according to market analyst Alex Kruger.

Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) registered a volume of $460 million in its first week in December 2017. So far, Bakkt futures have registered a volume of just over $280,000.

Bitcoin drops on Bakkt launch

The bitcoin market has seen no discernible boost from the launch. The spot price of bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $10,000 at 00:17 UTC near today’s open trading period.

Many observers believe Bakkt’s physically-settled futures are a game-changer and could bring in more institutional volume. Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Scott Melker in August called Bakkt futures the most bullish development in the history of bitcoin. This is due to the fact that physically delivered futures require the actual purchase of bitcoins.

That said, exactly how impactful the launch will be to the markets and crypto in general remains speculative. Moreover, a rise in trading volumes does not always lead to bullish price action – after all, futures can be utilized to create short positions.

Hence, viewing a Bakkt-driven rise in volumes as a price-bullish development could prove costly for traders.

Further, BTC suffered losses following the launch of CME and CBOE futures in December 2017, as seen in the chart below.

Daily chart

As can be seen, the market started its almost 90 percent from BTC’s all-time spot price high of $20,000 after the launch of bitcoin futures in late 2017.

Further, the market likely priced in the Bakkt launch in August. Back then, the futures launch announcement from the Bakkt Trust Company, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings – which is licensed by the State of New York to provide custody of bitcoin – stoked investor sentiment on August 17 and prices rose to $10,940.

The markets soon sobered up and a swift rejection followed, bringing a roughly 14.53 percent drawdown to $9,300 by August 29.

Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.

Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler (center) image via CoinDesk archives; chart via Trading View

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.