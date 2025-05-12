BAKKT Earnings Results: $BKKT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAKKT ($BKKT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$2.81 per share, missing estimates of -$0.81 by $2.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,074,900,000, beating estimates of $20,587,680 by $1,054,312,320.
BAKKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of BAKKT stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 95,869 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,374,675
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 88,370 shares (+137.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,188,924
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 72,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,787,799
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 46,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,156,536
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 34,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $855,010
- HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 32,290 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $799,823
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 19,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,828
