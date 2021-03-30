Cryptocurrencies

Bakkt Digital Wallet, for Bitcoin to Starbucks Points, Goes Live After Long Delay

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Starbucks is a Bakkt launch partner.

Bakkt is launching its digital wallet app with companies such as Starbucks among its roster of merchant partners.

  • The app drew 500,000 users in its invitation-only trial run prior to its public launch Tuesday, Bakkt said in a press release.
  • The app was announced in October 2019, with plans to launch in the first half of 2020.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have scuttled Bakkt’s original timeline, given the app’s focus on the hospitality and travel sectors.
  • Bakkt is aiming to aggregate cryptocurrency holdings with other digital assets such as airline miles, gift cards and loyalty points.
  • “Customers can now use Bakkt to reload their Starbucks Card through the Starbucks app for iOS,” Bakkt said.
  • Other partners include Best Buy, Choice Hotels, Fiserv and GolfNow.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular