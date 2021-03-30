Bakkt Digital Wallet, for Bitcoin to Starbucks Points, Goes Live After Long Delay

Bakkt is launching its digital wallet app with companies such as Starbucks among its roster of merchant partners.

The app drew 500,000 users in its invitation-only trial run prior to its public launch Tuesday, Bakkt said in a press release.

The app was announced in October 2019, with plans to launch in the first half of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have scuttled Bakkt’s original timeline, given the app’s focus on the hospitality and travel sectors.

Bakkt is aiming to aggregate cryptocurrency holdings with other digital assets such as airline miles, gift cards and loyalty points.

“Customers can now use Bakkt to reload their Starbucks Card through the Starbucks app for iOS,” Bakkt said.

Other partners include Best Buy, Choice Hotels, Fiserv and GolfNow.

