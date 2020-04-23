Bakkt boss to leave for JPMorgan - source

By Anna Irrera and Noor Zainab Hussain

April 23 (Reuters) - The top boss of Bakkt, Mike Blandina, will leave the cryptocurrency trading platform to join JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N to work in payments, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bakkt's majority-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N on Thursday appointed David Clifton as interim chief executive officer to replace Blandina.

Clifton joined ICE in 2008 and is currently its vice president, M&A and integration.

The exchange operator said Blandina, who was appointed CEO of Bakkt in late December, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

Blandina had taken over at Bakkt from Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Baakt, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency initiatives by an established financial institution, offers trading in physically delivered bitcoin futures - bitcoins are delivered to the Bakkt warehouse when the contracts expire.

