Bakkt boss to leave for JPMorgan - source

Anna Irrera Reuters
April 23 (Reuters) - The top boss of Bakkt, Mike Blandina, will leave the cryptocurrency trading platform to join JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bakkt's majority-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N on Thursday appointed David Clifton as interim chief executive officer to replace Blandina.

The exchange operator said Blandina, who was appointed CEO of Bakkt in December, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

