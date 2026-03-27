Bakkt (BKKT) Price Target Decreased by 22.78% to 31.11

The average one-year price target for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) has been revised to $31.11 / share. This is a decrease of 22.78% from the prior estimate of $40.29 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 290.34% from the latest reported closing price of $7.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 31.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.04%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.47% to 6,879K shares. The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Weiss Asset Management holds 813K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 562K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 67.34% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 476K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 325K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 67.29% over the last quarter.

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