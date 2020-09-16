Cryptocurrencies

Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Daily Trading Volume Hits Record High

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Bakkt President Adam White (CoinDesk archives)

Trading volume in physically delivered bitcoin futures listed on Intercontinental Exchangeâs Bakkt platform surged to record highs on Tuesday.

  • The derivatives exchange traded record 15,955 contracts, worth more than $200 million. Thatâs up 36% more than the previous lifetime high of 11,706 contracts on July 28, 2020.
  • Daily volumes have increased by more than 1,000% on a year-to-date basis, according to data source Skew.
  • Physically settledÂ futures require bitcoin to be deliveredÂ on the specifiedÂ deliveryÂ date rather than being traded out with offsetting contracts.Â 
  • âSince we first launched Bakkt nearly a year ago, weâve remained committed to expanding trust in and unlocking the value of digital assets,â said Adam White, president of Bakkt, said in a press release.
  • Bakkt still lags the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which registered a volume of $262 billion on Tuesday and a record daily volume of $1.2 billion in August.
  • As of Sept. 15, Bakkt accounted for just 1.6% of the global futures trading volume of $12 billion.
  • Binance traded $2.8 billion worth of futures contracts and was the largest exchange by trading volume.
  • âWhile Bakkt registered one of its highest volume days in physically settled futures [Tuesday], that was still about 30% less than CME futures, which ironically was on the lower end of year-to-date volumes,â Vishal Shah, anÂ options traderÂ and founder of derivativesÂ exchange Alpha5, toldÂ CoinDesk.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular