Bakkavor Profit Declines In H1 Amid Higher Exceptional Costs

(RTTNews) - Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L), a provider of fresh prepared food, Wednesday, announced results for the 26 weeks, ended June 28, 2025.

Revenue for the period was 1,076.3 million pounds, slightly up from 1,066.8 million pounds a year earlier. Operating profit from underlying activities increased to 61.5 million pounds compared with 56.0 million pounds in 2024, but after exceptional charges of 24.0 million pounds, reported operating profit fell to 37.5 million pounds from 55.4 million pounds last year.

Net income came in at 16.8 million pounds, down from 35.2 million pounds in the prior year, reflecting higher one-off costs. Earnings per share were 2.9 pence on a basic basis, compared with 6.1 pence a year ago.

BAKK.L is currently trading at 225.00 GBP, down 3.00 GBP or 1.32 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.