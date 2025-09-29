Bakkavor Group (LSE:BAKK) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 236.64

The average one-year price target for Bakkavor Group (LSE:BAKK) has been revised to 236.64 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 212.50 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 GBX to a high of 247.80 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from the latest reported closing price of 209.50 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkavor Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAKK is 0.03%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 13,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,598K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAKK by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAKK by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 830K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAKK by 19.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 792K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

