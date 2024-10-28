Bakkavor Group Announces Share Sale by Key Executive

Bakkavor Group plc (GB:BAKK) has released an update.

Bakkavor Group plc recently announced the sale of ordinary shares by Shona Taylor, the Managing Director of Bakkavor Bakery, on the London Stock Exchange. The transaction involved 51,498 shares sold at a price of £1.5875 each. This development may interest investors tracking managerial activities and stock movements within the fresh prepared food sector.

