Bakkafrost Leaders Boost Holdings in Share Savings Plan

December 01, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Bakkafrost P/F (GB:0MQ2) has released an update.

Bakkafrost’s key executives, including CEO Regin Jacobsen and CFO Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, have increased their shareholdings as part of the company’s 2024 employee share savings plan. The transaction, involving a total of 1,570 shares, was conducted at a market price of NOK 669.50 per share. This move reflects the ongoing commitment of Bakkafrost’s leadership to align their interests with those of the shareholders.

