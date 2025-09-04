Baker Hughes Wins Fervo Energy Geothermal Equipment Contract

Baker Hughes Company BKR has been awarded a landmark contract by Fervo Energy to design and deliver advanced power generation equipment for Fervo’s Cape Station Phase II geothermal project in Utah. The agreement denotes a significant step forward for geothermal development in the United States and highlights the growing role of energy technology in expanding reliable, clean power.

Under the award, Baker Hughes will supply key equipment for five 60-megawatt Organic Rankine Cycle power plants, including turboexpanders and BRUSH Power Generation generators. When fully operational, the Cape Phase II plants will produce approximately 300 megawatts of renewable baseload power — enough to supply electricity for more than 180,000 U.S. homes.

Driving Scalable, Carbon-Free Power

The new facilities will leverage Enhanced Geothermal Systems (“EGS”), a cutting-edge technology pioneered by Fervo, which adapts advanced drilling and subsurface techniques to unlock clean, reliable geothermal energy at scale. Baker Hughes’ surface equipment will be integrated directly with Fervo’s EGS technology, creating a fully optimized system designed for long-term, continuous power generation.

Fervo Energy emphasized that Baker Hughes’ technology and expertise align closely with the progress being made at Cape Station. The company views the project as a flagship development intended to demonstrate the scalability and replicability of geothermal energy, positioning it as a major source of reliable, carbon-free power in the United States.

BKR’s New Contract Strengthens a Growing Partnership

This latest award builds on Baker Hughes’ previous collaboration with Fervo Energy, which included supplying subsurface drilling and production technologies through its Oilfield Services & Equipment division. The Phase II order, booked under Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology segment, represents the next phase in developing the Cape Station complex, which has authorization for up to 2 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

Baker Hughes highlighted geothermal power as an essential contributor to a sustainable energy future. The company noted that its collaboration with Fervo Energy enables it to apply its broad technology portfolio across the energy value chain, helping scale lower???carbon solutions that support growing global power demand.

Cape Station: A New US Clean Energy Flagship

The broader Cape Station project is one of the most ambitious geothermal developments in North America. Phase I is scheduled to deliver 100 MW of clean baseload power to the grid in 2026, while Phase II will add another 400 MW by 2028. Once complete, the project will play a central role in demonstrating that geothermal power can be replicated, scaled and integrated as a major contributor to the U.S. energy mix.

With the announcement, Baker Hughes underscores its growing footprint in the renewable energy sector, expanding its role from traditional oilfield services into end-to-end clean energy technology solutions.

BKR's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Enbridge, Inc. ENB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Global Partners, a Delaware limited partnership established by affiliates of the Slifka family, operates one of the most extensive terminal networks for refined petroleum products in New England. The company ranks among the region’s largest wholesale distributors of distillates, including home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, gasoline, residual oil and bunker fuel, catering to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers throughout New England.

GLP’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 345.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates a 23.2% year-over-year increase.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company prioritizes debt reduction by effectively utilizing free cash flow after dividends. Antero Midstream’s higher dividend yield compared to its sub-industry peers reflects its commitment to generating shareholder returns.

AM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 1.13%.

Enbridge is a major energy company that owns the longest and most complex oil and gas pipeline system in North America, transporting about 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. The business earns steady fees through long-term take-or-pay contracts, which protect it from price swings or changes in shipping volumes.

ENB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 5.61%.

