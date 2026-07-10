Baker Hughes Wins Cheniere Sabine Pass Awards to Drive LNG Growth

Baker Hughes BKR has strengthened its position in the global liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market by securing three major awards from Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG and Bechtel Energy Inc. for Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG facility in Louisiana. The contracts, which were booked in the second quarter, include liquefaction equipment for the Train 7 expansion, a boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit and fleet-wide gas turbine technology upgrades. These awards reinforce Baker Hughes' long-standing partnership with Cheniere while expanding its role in one of the world's largest LNG export facilities.

The Phase 1 expansion will feature seven PGT25+ G4 gas turbines driving 15 centrifugal compressors, supporting approximately 6 million tons per annum (MTPA) of additional LNG production capacity.

BKR will upgrade the facility's installed fleet of aeroderivative PGT25+ G4 gas turbines over the next four years, improving turbine power output and operational efficiency across Sabine Pass' existing 30 MTPA production capacity. Together with Train 7 and the boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, these upgrades are expected to add more than 6 MTPA of incremental LNG capacity.

The awards strengthen Baker Hughes' business model while expanding its exposure to the growing global LNG market. The contracts not only generate equipment sales but also create recurring lifecycle service opportunities. As global natural gas demand continues to rise, LNG infrastructure investment remains robust.

BKR's diverse portfolio of liquefaction equipment, gas turbines and digital services positions the company to capitalize on this long-term growth trend. The Cheniere awards enhance BKR's cash flow generation, strengthen its project backlog and bolster its overall investor appeal.

Baker Hughes and Cheniere carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE. NESR and CVE currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (“EIA”) short-term energy outlook, daily U.S. LNG exports are projected to increase to 18.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in 2027, up from 15.1 Bcf recorded in 2025. Rising LNG exports are expected to boost demand for natural gas, benefiting producers such as Cenovus, which is exposed to natural gas production.

LNG exporters like Cheniere also stand to gain from higher export volumes and transportation demand. Energy service providers such as Baker Hughes and NESR could benefit from increased drilling, production and infrastructure activity required to support increased natural gas development and production.

National Energy Services Reunited delivers integrated drilling and reservoir services across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific, helping producers maximize output and efficiency. With the rising global demand for electricity fueling a shift toward natural gas, NESR is well-positioned to capitalize on growing upstream energy investments.

By leveraging its fully integrated upstream and downstream operations across Canada and the United States, Cenovus consistently generates robust cash flow. To further expand production, CVE is advancing key optimization initiatives at Christina Lake North, Sunrise, West White Rose and Foster Creek.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.