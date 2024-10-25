Baker Hughes upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus

Argus analyst Bill Selesky upgraded Baker Hughes (BKR) to Buy from Hold.
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $48 from $46 at Susquehanna
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $46 from $41 at Barclays
- Baker Hughes Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Baker Hughes reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.21B, up 23% y/y
- Baker Hughes reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 61c
