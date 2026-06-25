Baker Hughes Unlocks Geothermal Opportunity in North America

Baker Hughes Company BKR has entered into a commercial agreement with Mantle Reach Power, a geothermal developer backed by EnCap Energy Transition Fund III, to accelerate large-scale geothermal energy deployment across North America. The partnership is designed to deploy the reliable, round-the-clock clean energy necessary to fuel the future of electrification, artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers. By participating in the fast-growing geothermal market, BKR is expanding its exposure to the energy transition sector while creating new avenues for long-term revenue growth.

Per the agreement, Baker Hughes will serve as the integrated subsurface solution provider. Mantle Reach Power will oversee project development, ownership and financing, leveraging EnCap's extensive expertise and financial resources. The agreement is intended to improve project economics, optimize risk allocation and enhance financing prospects, thereby addressing one of the key barriers that has limited geothermal development at scale.

The collaboration could create a meaningful growth opportunity for Baker Hughes as geothermal projects advance toward commercialization. BKR expects to support the development of up to 500 megawatts of geothermal capacity by supplying its portfolio of subsurface, power generation and digital technologies, providing a potential source of additional cash flow. As demand for dependable, low-carbon baseload power continues to rise, geothermal energy is increasingly viewed as an attractive solution due to its reliability and minimal emissions profile.

Through this agreement, Baker Hughes is expanding its presence in the fast-growing geothermal energy sector, creating a new avenue for revenue growth beyond the traditional oilfield services business. This demonstrates BKR's ability to leverage its existing energy technology expertise for high-growth, clean-energy applications, thereby strengthening the business model and enhancing its appeal to investors. The partnership helps BKR diversify revenue streams, expand its participation in energy transition opportunities and enhance long-term shareholder value through scalable, technology-driven growth initiatives.

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Business models in the oilfield services sector, including BKR, are closely linked to the capital spending of upstream players. With West Texas Intermediate crude prices trading around the $70-per-barrel mark and Brent prices trading above the $70-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, players like Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI, which have a presence in upstream operations are benefiting from the elevated crude pricing environment. WTI and VIST currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vista operates 205,600 acres in Argentina's Vaca Muerta Basin, one of the world's premier unconventional shale basins. Supported by its Vaca Muerta footprint, VIST expects its daily production to reach 200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent by 2030.

Argentina’s integrated energy company YPF has an extensive footprint in the Vaca Muerta Basin to fuel production growth. YPF anticipates increased spending and activity in the coming quarters to bolster oil and gas production in the second half of 2026.

W&T Offshore’s offshore footprint in the Gulf of America spans approximately 605,000 acres and supports a large reserve base. WTI's 1P and 2P reserves have a production potential and resource longevity of 20 years.

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Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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