Baker Hughes to take $15 bln goodwill impairment charge in first quarter

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Baker Hughes Co said on Monday it would take a $15 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter.

The oilfield services provider also expects to take $1.8 billion in charges, primarily related to restructuring and impairment, of which about $1.5 billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

