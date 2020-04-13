Baker Hughes to take $15 bln goodwill impairment charge in first quarter

April 13 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.N said on Monday it would take a $15 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter.

The oilfield services provider also expects to take $1.8 billion in charges, primarily related to restructuring and impairment, of which about $1.5 billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

